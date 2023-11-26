AFRICA
1 MIN READ
At least 15,570 teachers in Nigeria sit professional exam
More than 15,500 teachers in Nigeria have written professional examination to facilitate their licensing.
At least 15,570 teachers in Nigeria sit professional exam
More than 15,500 teachers in Nigeria wrote a professional exam between November 23 and 25, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 26, 2023

At least 15,570 teachers in Nigeria have sat the 2023 Professional Qualifying Examination.

The exam is administered by the Teachers' Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to test the candidates' professional skills before licensing them to practice as teachers.

Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, TRCN's director of certification and licensing, said the exam had been administered nationally, with some states writing the tests on Thursday, while the last batch sat the exam on Saturday.

"The exam is mandatory because teaching is a profession, and for every profession, there must be a professional qualifying examination," she said.

Results out soon

She added that the exam was "not testing subject knowledge, but the candidates' professional knowledge."

Ezeahurukwe said the teachers should expect results in two weeks' time.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us