At least 15,570 teachers in Nigeria have sat the 2023 Professional Qualifying Examination.

The exam is administered by the Teachers' Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to test the candidates' professional skills before licensing them to practice as teachers.

Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, TRCN's director of certification and licensing, said the exam had been administered nationally, with some states writing the tests on Thursday, while the last batch sat the exam on Saturday.

"The exam is mandatory because teaching is a profession, and for every profession, there must be a professional qualifying examination," she said.

Results out soon

She added that the exam was "not testing subject knowledge, but the candidates' professional knowledge."

Ezeahurukwe said the teachers should expect results in two weeks' time.