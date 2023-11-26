By Ibraheem Abbas

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the 37th edition of Akesan Day, a traditional festival in the southern part of the country to celebrate women leaders and entrepreneurs.

The ceremony was held in Iperu, the southwestern state of Ogun.

Akesan Baale Oja is the mythical founder of the ancient town of Iperu. She was a revered leader and entrepreneur in the 14th century, according to history.

Natives of Iperu, both men and women, honoured the day on Saturday. They dressed in colourful attire and participated in traditional songs and dances.

Unity

Shettima said the annual event had helped foster unity among the people of Iperu.

"This festival shows the potential we have when we choose to unite under our shared heritage," the vice president said.

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said Iperu people continue to relive the attributes of Akesan, who had a "strong character and courage."

Other prominent people who attended the ceremony were governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi). The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas also attended the event.