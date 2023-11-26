AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Southern Nigeria marks women entrepreneurs' day
Nigeria's southern state of Ogun celebrated the Akesan Day on Saturday in an event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Southern Nigeria marks women entrepreneurs' day
Akesan Day is celebrated in Ogun State annually to honour women entrepreneurs and leaders. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
November 26, 2023

By Ibraheem Abbas

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the 37th edition of Akesan Day, a traditional festival in the southern part of the country to celebrate women leaders and entrepreneurs.

The ceremony was held in Iperu, the southwestern state of Ogun.

Akesan Baale Oja is the mythical founder of the ancient town of Iperu. She was a revered leader and entrepreneur in the 14th century, according to history.

Natives of Iperu, both men and women, honoured the day on Saturday. They dressed in colourful attire and participated in traditional songs and dances.

Unity

Shettima said the annual event had helped foster unity among the people of Iperu.

"This festival shows the potential we have when we choose to unite under our shared heritage," the vice president said.

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said Iperu people continue to relive the attributes of Akesan, who had a "strong character and courage."

Other prominent people who attended the ceremony were governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi). The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas also attended the event.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us