Local Gaza authorities have said that the death toll of Palestinians from deadly Israeli attacks on the enclave now exceeds 15,000, in addition to thousands of others still missing under the rubble.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said on Monday that the death toll includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in addition to untold numbers of corpses scattered in the streets.

It added that there are also some 7,000 missing people under the rubble, including 4,700 children and women.

The statement noted that among the dead Palestinians are 207 medical staffers, 26 members of civil defense rescue teams, and 70 journalists.

Mosques, houses damaged

More than 36,000 other Palestinians were also injured, 75% of them children and women, the office added.

As for residential buildings, it said nearly 50,000 house units were completely destroyed in addition to nearly 240,000 house units severely damaged.

A total of 88 mosques were completely destroyed and 174 others partially destroyed by Israeli bombing across Gaza in addition to three churches targeted by the Israeli army.

Houses of worship, as well as residences, are supposed to be off-limits to attacks under the rules of war.

Israeli allegation

Israel claimed resistance group Hamas used these buildings as bases, but to date its evidence of this has left most observers unconvinced.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

