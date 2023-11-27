Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Brussels on November 28-29 to attend a NATO meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Over the next two days, NATO foreign ministers will gather at the NATO headquarters to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as growing strategic competition.

"As the war in Ukraine continues and the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza unfolds, the meeting will allow for a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic, as well as the developments in the Balkans," the ministry said on Monday in a statement.

"The first session of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers will also be held during the meeting," it said.

Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting.