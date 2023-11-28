Russia's upper house of parliament will on December 13 officially announce the date of the March presidential election, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Tuesday - a step that marks the start of overt campaigning.

According to Russian law, the upper house of parliament must announce the exact date at least 100 days before the vote. Election day is widely assumed to be March 17.

"According to my information, the Federation Council will on December 13 officially announce the start of the presidential election campaign," Zyuganov said.

Zyuganov said the ruling United Russia party would hold a conference on December 17 and the Communists on December 23.

