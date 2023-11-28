Mali and France will clash in the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup on Tuesday at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Indonesia, at 19:00 local time (10:00 GMT)

Mali secured their spot in the semis after beating Morocco 1-0 in a tense quarterfinal match last week.

However, getting past France might not be easy, as the team have only suffered one loss in their last 27 matches, boasting of an exceptional defensive record.

France have yet to concede a goal across their five games at Indonesia 2023 and even beyond the tournament, with no goals conceded in their last ten games.

Strong attack

But Mali have demonstrated a fearless style of attacks in the tournament and they hope to capitalise on this to defeat their former colonial ruler.

This strategy of the West African country has yielded impressive results as they thrashed Uzbekistan 3-0 and hammered Canada 5-1.

The other semifinal game will be between Argentina and Germany at the Manahan Stadium at 15:30 local time also on Tuesday.

The winners will progress to the final which would be played on December 2.