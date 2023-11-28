A Moroccan lawmaker has asked the government to review the country's normalisation deal with Israel in the light of the Israeli war on Gaza.

On December 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

"The normalisation agreement between Morocco, Israel, and the United States must be reviewed," lawmaker Fatima Tamni, from the opposition Alliance of the Left Federation, told a parliament session on Monday.

Since the start of the Israel’s relentless offensive against Gaza, most major Moroccan cities have seen rallies and gatherings to support the Palestinian people and protest Israel’s attacks.

Humanitarian pause

An agreement was announced late Monday to extend the four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories