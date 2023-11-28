AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Moroccan MP seeks review of Israeli relations
A Moroccan MP has petitioned the country's parliament to review the government's relations with Israel in the wake of Israeli attacks on Gaza.
Moroccan MP seeks review of Israeli relations
Several mass protests have been held in Morocco in support of embattled Palestinians in Gaza. / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2023

A Moroccan lawmaker has asked the government to review the country's normalisation deal with Israel in the light of the Israeli war on Gaza.

On December 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

"The normalisation agreement between Morocco, Israel, and the United States must be reviewed," lawmaker Fatima Tamni, from the opposition Alliance of the Left Federation, told a parliament session on Monday.

Since the start of the Israel’s relentless offensive against Gaza, most major Moroccan cities have seen rallies and gatherings to support the Palestinian people and protest Israel’s attacks.

Humanitarian pause

An agreement was announced late Monday to extend the four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us