Namibia's Eagles booked their spot in next year's T20 World Cup after their fifth consecutive victory in the Africa region qualifier confirmed a top-two finish.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus strengthened their position following victory against Zimbabwe and Tanzania with a match to spare.

Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's the Chevrons are currently fourth in the table behind Namibia, Uganda and Kenya and risk missing the cut for the World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

The Chevrons need to win their last two matches to improve their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Zimbabwe have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup while Kenya have appeared once and Uganda have failed to qualify.

