A Turkish military plane loaded with eight tons of medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza departed from Türkiye’s central Kayseri province to Egypt's El Arish Airport in the Sinai Peninsula.

A group of nine health care professionals are also on board the plane that took off from Kayseri Airport at 08:00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) on Wednesday.

The medical team will provide treatment to injured people in cooperation with the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Türkiye has so far dispatched 11 planes, carrying 700 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies, a ship, eight field hospitals, and 20 ambulances to El Arish airport for Gaza with help from Egypt.

Israel launched a massive military assault in Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the besieged enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.