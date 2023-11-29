AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's top court orders indefinite use of old banknotes
The Nigerian Supreme Court has ordered an indefinite use of old banknotes in the country.
Nigeria's top court orders indefinite use of old banknotes
President Muhammadu Buhari's administration introduced new Nigerian banknotes in November 2022. / Photo: Reuters
November 29, 2023

The Nigerian Supreme Court has ruled that old banknotes should be indefinitely used in the country as legal tender.

A seven-member bench ruled on Wednesday that both old and new naira notes should be accepted for official trading beyond December 31, 2023.

In March, the court had reversed a ban on the use of old notes in the West African country, saying the notes should remain in circulation until the end of 2023.

The court stated that the government had failed to give the citizens adequate time to exchange the old notes.

Curbing 'financial fraud'

New naira notes were introduced in November 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, citing a need to curb financial fraud.

The new notes are in the 200 ($0.25), 500 ($0.64) and 1,000 ($1.27) naira denominations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us