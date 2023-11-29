The Tunisian government has offered to treat people wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

President Kais Saied told his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah al-Sisi that his country was ready to receive patients as from Tuesday.

"During this period of truce, there are a large number of people who do not have the minimum health care, and others are dying because of this catastrophic and inhumane situation," Saied is reported to have told Sisi on phone.

Tunisian news agency TAP reports that the foreign ministers of the two nations would facilitate the movement of patients from Gaza.

Death toll

On Thursday, Tunisia reaffirmed the right of Palestinians to establish their independent state.

Egypt has been leading humanitarian action in Gaza, allowing movement of aid into Gaza, and transfer of patients from the besieged enclave.

At least 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7 after Hamas fighters launched a cross-border attack on Israel.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories