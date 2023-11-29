TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan vows to step up diplomacy for ceasefire, release of hostages
A second relief ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid materials for Gaza would set sail later on Wednesday, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Erdogan vows to step up diplomacy for ceasefire, release of hostages
Turkish President Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu committed one of the "biggest atrocities" of the century, / Photo: AA
November 29, 2023

Türkiye will step up diplomatic efforts for the release of hostages and establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In an address to the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu committed one of the "biggest atrocities" of the century, and went down in history as the "butcher of Gaza."

He also said that recent statements made by Netanyahu's government were diminishing hopes for the current humanitarian pause in Gaza turning into a lasting ceasefire, he added.

On Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan said a second relief ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid materials would set sail later on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us