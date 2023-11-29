Türkiye will step up diplomatic efforts for the release of hostages and establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In an address to the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu committed one of the "biggest atrocities" of the century, and went down in history as the "butcher of Gaza."

He also said that recent statements made by Netanyahu's government were diminishing hopes for the current humanitarian pause in Gaza turning into a lasting ceasefire, he added.

On Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza, Erdogan said a second relief ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid materials would set sail later on Wednesday.

