WORLD
1 MIN READ
Injustice on Africa
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong support for Africa saying the United Nations is ready to work with the African Union to bolster cooperation."Africa has been the double victim of injustice. First of all, historic injustice linked to colonialism and to slavery,'' Guterres said at a news conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission on Tuesday.
Injustice against Africa / Others
November 29, 2023
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us