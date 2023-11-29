Injustice on Africa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong support for Africa saying the United Nations is ready to work with the African Union to bolster cooperation."Africa has been the double victim of injustice. First of all, historic injustice linked to colonialism and to slavery,'' Guterres said at a news conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission on Tuesday.