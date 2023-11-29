AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sierra Leone opposition condemns barracks raid as 'unacceptable'
Sierra Leone's main opposition party All People's Congress has condemned the Sunday attacks on military barracks and prisons in the capital Freetown.
Sierra Leone opposition condemns barracks raid as 'unacceptable'
Samura Kamara was the first runner-up in Sierra Leone's June 24, 2023 presidential election. / Photo: AFP
November 29, 2023

Sierra Leone's main opposition party, the All People's Congress (APC), has condemned the incidents of Sunday, November 26, when armed men broke into a military armoury and prisons in the capital Freetown.

Hundreds of prisoners were illegally released, while attempts to snatch guns at the Wilberforce Barracks were unsuccessful, Information Minister Chernor Bah said on Sunday.

Police said on Tuesday that an investigation revealed that the attackers were current and former soldiers, who were attempting to stage a "coup" against President Julius Maada Bio.

The clashes left at least 21 people, including 13 soldiers, dead, the government said.

'Dastardly acts of violence'

APC party, which sponsored Samura Kamara, President Bio's main challenger in the June 24, 2023 election, has condemned the Sunday happenings, terming them "dastardly acts of violence."

"The party has carefully followed these unacceptable violent events with grave concern," APC said in a statement.

The party, however, denied allegations of being behind last weekend's security breach.

"We categorically condemn any attempt to associate our party with any form of violence. As a responsible political party, we strongly believe in the assumption of power through the ballot box and not through the barrel of a gun."

Bio's disputed win

APC added that it had maintained "vehement condemnation of the use of brutal force by any party to gain and /or retain power."

The party has repeatedly accused President Bio of retaining power through unlawful means at the ballot box.

Bio, who ran on the Sierra Leone People's Party ticket, got 1.57 million votes (56.17%) against Kamara's 1.15 million (41.16%) to secure re-election.

In their recent statement, APC party officials maintained that the June elections were "lacking in transparency and fraught with statistical inaccuracies/possibilities."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us