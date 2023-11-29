Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are as a group working very hard to make sure that international community lives up to its responsibilities, both legal and moral. I think this is very important because in the absence of moral compass, we will lose our way as humanity," Fidan said on Wednesday at the joint stakeout by the ministerial committee assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit.

The committee in New York is set to attend UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"Therefore, as international community, we need to do our best to address this issue at every level, at humanitarian level, at political level, and we need an immediate ceasefire. We need immediate humanitarian assistance," Fidan said.

The root cause of the problem is needed to be addressed immediately, he said, reiterating Türkiye's support for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, which includes the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.