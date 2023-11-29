The National Security Council, of Türkiye chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, convened to address crucial national and international issues.

During the meeting on Wednesday, an overview of operations conducted with determination and success, both domestically and abroad, against terrorist organisations such as PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh was made, according to the statement shared on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"Operations targeting PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG in Syria and Iraq were reported to have significantly disrupted the separatist terrorist organisation's capabilities," the statement says.

Israel's crimes in Gaza

Regarding Israel's attacks in Gaza, the council expressed concern over inhumane crimes that are needed to lead to accountability inevitably.

"The urgent need to halt attacks aimed at annihilating innocent civilians and the occupation of Gaza territory was stressed," the statement says.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to pursuing all necessary initiative for besieged Palestinian enclave, "The council underlined that ending these actions is a shared responsibility of the international community," it adds.

"A warning was issued that failure to cease such actions promptly could trigger a lasting cycle of violence with far-reaching effects." it expresses.

Permanent peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for a lasting peace agreement were discussed, according to the statement shared on X.

The council evaluated efforts to normalise relations with Armenia, considering external actors attempting to intervene in the issue.

"Türkiye expressed support for sincere efforts towards establishing lasting peace that would contribute to the well-being of all countries in the region, including Armenia," the statement says.

The negative impact of developments on international security was acknowledged in the meeting, affirming Türkiye's efforts to promote peace and stability in a broad geographical area from the Black Sea to Africa, from the Caucasus to the Balkans.