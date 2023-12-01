AFRICA
Zambia's ex-information minister jailed for hate speech
The magistrate said the jailing of the former minister Chishimba Kambwili was to deter would-be offenders.
Zambian ext-information minister  Chishimba Kambwili was convicted of hate speech against a tribe. Photo: Kambwili/X / Others
December 1, 2023

Former Zambian Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili was sentenced to five months in prison with hard labour for hate speech.

Kambwili, who served in the portfolio between 2015 and 2016, received his sentence from a magistrate in Kasama in the north of the country on Thursday.

In the case, Kambwili, 54, who is currently a Central Committee member of the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party, was charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule of the people of Southern Province based on tribe and place of origin.

Health conditions

Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba found Kambwili guilty after the prosecution proved its case ''beyond a reasonable doubt.''

In mitigation, Kambwili, who spoke through his lawyer, told the court he was a first offender, a family man and a person who previously served the nation as a Cabinet minister.

He also urged the court to take into consideration his health conditions as he is known to have suffered from ailments including hypertension.

Deterrent to others

In sentencing Kambwili, Mumba said he took into account the mitigation but opted for the sentence to deter would-be offenders.

However, after judgement was passed, Kambwili’s lawyer Kaizara Tembo told reporters his client will appeal against the verdict.

“Currently we are making efforts to lodge in an application for bail pending appeal,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
