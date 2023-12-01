AFRICA
Africa Development Bank gives Cameroon $80m loan for bridge
The bridge is expected to be an economic corridor between Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.
River Ntem's bridge will link Campo, in Cameroon, to Rio Campo, in Equatorial Guinea . Photo Getty Images  / Others
December 1, 2023

The African Development Bank (ADB) has given Cameroon financial support of 73.44 million euros for the construction of a bridge over the River Ntem on the border with Equatorial Guinea.

The bridge construction is part of the Regional Trade and Transport Facilitation Project for an economic corridor between Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

AfDB says the financial support consists of two separate loans of EUR 48.96 million from the African Development Bank and EUR 24.48 million from the African Development Fund.

The new bridge, which will link Campo, in Cameroon, with Rio Campo, in Equatorial Guinea, will improve transport logistics chain along the corridor between Yaoundé, Bata, and Libreville, according to the AfDB.

Regional integration

“The support provided by our institution aims, among other things, to expand and maintain existing road networks in countries in the sub-region and to accelerate regional integration,” said Serge N’Guessan, AfDB’s Director General for Central Africa and head of its Country Office in Cameroon.

The project is one of its priority operations and is in line with the African ‘’Long-Term Strategy for 2023–28'', the bank says.

It is also aligned with the ''Central Africa Regional Integration Strategy Paper (RISP-CA) 2019–25'', whose mid-term review is currently underway.

The construction project is due to start in December 2023, with completion scheduled for November 2028.

