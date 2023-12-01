TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israel's intentional acts of violence against journalists
Türkiye condemns Israel's massacres and intentional acts of violence against journalists that end in death, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
The communications director's remarks came right after Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf was killed in Israeli air strikes. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 1, 2023

Türkiye slammed Israel's "intentional acts of violence" and killing a video journalist working from Gaza for the Turkish international news service Anadolu as a freelancer.

"Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in Israel's two-month-long massacre. The fact that there were 72 journalists doing their duty among these innocent people who lost their lives is a clear indication that Israel is deliberately attacking people's freedom of information," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X on Friday.

His remarks came right after Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf was killed in Israeli air strikes.

"The international community and the media community must take concrete action without delay to stop these massacres as soon as possible.

"We once again condemn Israel's massacres and intentional acts of violence against journalists that end in death," Altun said.

He also expressed his condolences to Al-Sawaf's family, his colleagues, and Anadolu.

SOURCE:AA
