Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria has banned passengers from using a widely famous plastic bag in flights coming from the West African country.

It cited "frequent damages to conveyor belts at various airports" that it said had resulted in significant costs incurred by airlines.

"We kindly request your cooperation in complying with this rule to ensure the smooth operation of our flights and to minimise any potential disruptions," it told passengers in an statement.

The plastic checked bags gained their infamous Ghana-must-go name in the1980s for their use when Nigeria expelled West African undocumented immigrants, most of them Ghanaians, on short notice.

The bags are popularly used across the region and the continent.

Nigeria's Federal Airports Authority has denied any involvement in the airline's ban on the plastic bags.

In its statement, the airline outlined exceptions of when the plastic bags can be used.

They will have to be packed in a carton or hardcover rectangular container, it said.

The airline is among the dominant operators connecting passengers from the West African region to the rest of the world.