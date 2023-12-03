By Munier Parker

TRT Afrika, Cape Town

Bo-Kaap is known as the most Instagrammable place in Cape Town, South Africa. With its colourful houses, cobblestone streets and mosque minarets, it has now become a centre of solidarity with Palestine.

This is due to a murals' initiative started by a resident, Obeidullah Gierdien.

The project called “Angels for Gaza" turns the walls of houses into a canvas with messages of support for the people of Palestine.

The murals serve as a symbol of art's transformative power, uniting people and spreading a message of hope across the world.

''This project is to stand in solidarity with Palestinians especially for our theme 'Angels for Gaza' which is targeting the atrocities being committed to children and pregnant mothers as well as focusing on the atrocities being committed by the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces),'' Obeidullah tells TRT Afrika.

The journey of this project started out when Obeidullah and his mother, Aisha Gierdien, discovered the potential of merging heritage preservation with a message of resistance.

They mobilised local artists and as the project expanded, the community's support poured in.

They are also spreading awareness through tourists coming to the community with each picture taken by visitors helping to amplify their message.

''Knowing that Bo-Kaap is a tourist destination, I decided that I would make sure that every picture from around the world, from tourists that are coming to visit us, from every angle, they inadvertently will be spreading awareness that Bo-Kaap stands with Palestine,'' Obeidullah explains.

Bo-Kaap's rich history, once a slave quarter, serves as a backdrop for the community's strong stance against violence.

The project is a testament to the power of community, heritage preservation, and unwavering support, Obeidullah says.

''I am using my heritage to spread awareness. We do not support any violence. We do not support any form of apartheid and we do not support suppression,'' he adds.

Israel's ongoing war on besieged Gaza has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children and more than 40,000 people had been wounded.

There has been international condemnation of the aggression against Palestinians with many describing the Israeli actions as a genocide.