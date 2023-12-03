WORLD
ICC prosecutor vows to 'further intensify' Gaza probe
The ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has said he is intensifying probe into Gaza war crimes.
Israel has been accused of committing war crimes in Gaza. / Photo: AFP
December 3, 2023

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court vowed on Sunday to step up efforts to investigate alleged war crimes, as he wrapped up a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Karim Khan stressed his visit was "not investigative in nature" but said he was able to speak to victims on both sides of the conflict.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, according to Hamas group, in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment.

"My office will further intensify its efforts to advance its investigations in relation to this situation," Khan said.

'Timely investigation'

"Credible allegations of crimes during the current conflict should be the subject of timely, independent examination and investigation."

Opening its doors in 2002, the ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offences including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It opened an investigation in 2021 into Israel as well as other armed groups in Palestine for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Khan has previously said this investigation now "extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October 7, 2023."

But ICC teams have not been able to enter Gaza or investigate in Israel, which is not an ICC member.

SOURCE:AFP
