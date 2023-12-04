Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially welcomed upon his arrival at Lusail Palace in Doha, greeted by the nation’s leader Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

After Erdogan and Al Thani took their places on Monday, the national anthems of both countries were played.

Erdogan, on a two-day official visit to the Gulf state, inspected the ceremonial guard alongside Al Thani and saluted the soldiers.

Following the introduction of the delegations from both countries, Erdogan and the delegation led by Al Thani took part the 9th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

At the meeting, all aspects of Turkish-Qatari relations will be reviewed, and ways to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries in various areas are set to be addressed.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues, including the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Erdogan on Tuesday will also attend the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

Various bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.