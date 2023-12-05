AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Morocco, UAE sign historic deal to boost ties
The landmark deal between Morocco and UAE marks a turning point in their relationship, promising closer integration.
Morocco, UAE sign historic deal to boost ties
Leaders of two countries sign joint declaration to boost bilateral ties. Photo: AA / AA
December 5, 2023

The United Arab Emirates and Morocco have signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi on Monday. They signed a joint declaration to boost bilateral ties.

The MOUs cover several fields, including an investment partnership in a high-speed train project in Morocco and investments in the water sector, the energy sector, agriculture and the airport sector.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Royal Court, King Mohammed received an invitation from Al-Nahyan to visit the Gulf nation to develop bilateral relations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us