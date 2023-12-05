The United Arab Emirates and Morocco have signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi on Monday. They signed a joint declaration to boost bilateral ties.

The MOUs cover several fields, including an investment partnership in a high-speed train project in Morocco and investments in the water sector, the energy sector, agriculture and the airport sector.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Royal Court, King Mohammed received an invitation from Al-Nahyan to visit the Gulf nation to develop bilateral relations.