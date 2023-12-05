Namibia's President Hage Geingob has denied allegations that the state sponsored his family members' trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28 summit).

Namibian media report that the president's spouse, three daughters, son and grandson were among those listed as the country's delegation to Dubai. The list was later scaled down.

The exact number of Geingob's family members who eventually travelled to the UAE remains unclear after that revision.

"President Hage Geingob and the First Lady Monica Geingos meticulously separate expenses that are within their prerogative as the first couple and those that are considered private expenses in line with regulations," the Namibian Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

'No truth' in allegations

The presidency added that Geingob was well aware that "children of the first family do not qualify for flight tickets and expenses to be paid for by the government."

"There is no truth in the allegations that the children of the first couple travelled at state expense to the United Arab Emirates.

"President Geingob and (First Lady) Geingos paid for the flights and accommodation expenses of their children."

The Presidency added that reports suggesting that the Namibian taxpayers footed the expanded first family's expenses in Dubai were "malicious and politically motivated."

'No single cent spent'

"The Namibian public and the media should be rest assured that not a single cent of public funds has been spent on the children of the first couple," the Presidency emphasised.

'The Namibian' newspaper reports that the government said the first family members were part of the delegation for "administrative purposes."

Reacting to the Presidency's statement, Namibian political commentator Henning Melber said on social media platform X: "May we assume that the (first family's) children were not occupying seats in the presidential jet, but were travelling separately on their own, with all bookings done by a travel agent, and did not, during the trip, require any time and attention of any official participating on duty?"

A number of presidents, including Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and William Ruto of Kenya, have had to defend their perceived large delegations to Dubai for the COP28 summit.

'Biggest country in Africa'

Nigeria reportedly had more than 1,000 delegates, while Kenya had more than 700.

Kenya said the figure was greatly exaggerated, while Nigeria said it sent a large delegation because it was "the biggest country in Africa" and "the biggest economy (on the continent)."

