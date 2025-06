Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"What we are trying to promote is a permanent two-state solution," Fidan told reporters in Washington on Friday.

Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, is visiting the US to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.

"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid another war in region.

He said this would be what the ministerial committee​​​​​​​ sought to promote, noting that such a solution had to be a "structural" one.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.