Türkiye aims to amplify the voices of the oppressed, advocating for the removal of worldwide mental "blockades," the head of the country's public broadcaster has said.

"Our reach spans all over the world with our vision, 'strong broadcast, strong impact,' so the rights and cause of the oppressed are heard," TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said at an event in Istanbul on Friday.

"Because, we believe that the blockades in the world's mind must be lifted," Sobaci said at the seventh annual TRT World Forum, organised by Türkiye's English-language public broadcaster.

Drawing attention to Israel's ongoing "atrocities" in Gaza, Sobaci said they amounted to a "mass genocide."

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with the Palestinian group Hamas. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

'Victim cannot be made from a killer'

Accusing international media of attempting to "legitimise Israeli massacres," Sobaci asserted: "A victim cannot be made from a killer, nor a killer from a victim."

"We will once again present to the conscience of the international community the atrocities committed by Israel, and the cruelty that has been going on in Palestinian lands for decades," he vowed.

Underlining that TRT has a diverse viewership from countries around the world, Sobaci noted that many have been tuning in for the accurate coverage of events in Gaza provided by Türkiye's broadcasts.

"Conscientious people who do not want to take part in this dark page of history are strengthened by Türkiye's voice and stance," he said.

Adding that Türkiye "always stands up against oppression and stands by the oppressed," he urged the international community to acknowledge the severity of the situation in Gaza.

As the TRT World Forum unfolds, participants from Türkiye and around the world are expected to engage in comprehensive discussions on various topics, reflecting the event's theme of "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."