Egyptians head to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seeking a third term in power as the country grapples with an economic crisis and a war on its border with Gaza where Israel continues its attacks.

Voting, which runs from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), is spread over three days, with results due to be announced on December 18.

Three candidates qualified to stand against Sisi in the election, none of them a high-profile figure.

The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters - accusations dismissed by the national election authority.

Massive campaigns

Authorities have been urging Egyptians to turn out to vote, though some people said the voting would make little difference.

"I was aware there are elections happening but I had no idea when. I only knew that because of the massive Sisi campaigns around the streets," said Aya Mohamed, a 35-year-old marketing executive.

"I feel indifferent about the elections because there will be no real change," Reuters news agency quoted her as saying.

Sisi came to power in 2013 when the government of Mohammed Mursi was toppled in an uprising.

Some 67 million people are eligible to vote, and all eyes will be on turnout after successive previous elections mustered low participation figures.

