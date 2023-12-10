By Paula Odek

Chinedu Mogbo's fascination with the natural world from a young age set him on a unique path of saving wildlife from humans.

"I watched animal documentaries, visited zoos and wildlife centres, and collected ants in a jam jar," Mogbo says recalls of his childhood.

"Ever since I was a child, I was fascinated by the birds, lizards, and insects around me," Mogbo explains. "I loved caring for them and learning about them," Mogbo who is based in the Nigerian commercial Lagos tells TRT Afrika.

Magbo has an academic background in medical health but his true calling lies in the care and protection of wild animals.

He goes out to rescue wild animals and stray pets taking them to Green Fingers Sanctuary - an animal haven he established in Lagos.

The sanctuary also serves as an educational centre. The facility caters for at least 150 animals of more than 40 different species including pangolins.

Many of the animals were rescued from perilous situations, while others were brought in specifically for educational purposes.

Mogbo believes that understanding and appreciating wildlife is crucial for fostering a sense of responsibility towards conservation.

"When I see animals being sold for food or as pets, or for traditional medicine or rituals, it always creates a kind of riled-up feeling that I can't ignore," Mogbo says.

The task of rescuing animals in Nigeria is not for the faint of heart, Mogbo says of the challenges he faces.

The rescue mission takes him to different locations in his country - in some cases where the creatures are often in perilous situations.

In Green Fingers Sanctuary, Mogbo provides a second chance for the animals that narrowly escaped the clutches of hunters, lost their habitats due to human encroachment or become orphans.

"We are trying to make a better place for the animals to thrive," he emphasises, as he works tirelessly to reverse the impact of habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict.

Mogbo points out the alarming consequences of wildlife depletion in Nigeria and beyond citing the decimation of vultures as a vivid example.

Vultures, once crucial for maintaining ecological balance, have been hunted for traditional rituals and medicines.

The decline in their population has contributed to health risks to in communities because of the birds' sanitation work.

Mogbo's unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation is not just about saving individual animals.

He hopes to inspire a new generation of conservationists and change-makers who will carry the torch forward in protecting Nigeria's precious wildlife.

