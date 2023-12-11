WORLD
No-petrol car innovator
David Omoregie, an innovative Nigerian entrepreneur whose mission is reshaping the automotive landscape in his country. Driven by a commitment to both economic empowerment and environmental sustainability, David has become a change ambassador by converting cars to operate on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) instead of petrol.Born and raised in Nigeria, David Omoregie recognised the pressing need to address the economic challenges faced in his country due to soaring fuel prices as well as to contribute to tackling the impact of climate change.
December 11, 2023
