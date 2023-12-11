Nigerians Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been named 2023 African male and female player of the year respectively during a ceremony organized by the Confederation of African Football in Marrakech, Morocco.

Osimhen, an Italian champion and quarter-finalist in the Champions League with his club, beat Liverpool's Egypt attacker Mohamed Salah and Paris Saint-Germain's Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi to the award.

Oshoala, 29, was one of the stars of the Nigerian women team that reached the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup this summer in Oceania before being eliminated by England.

During the tournament, she became the first African player to score in three editions of the World Cup, having already found the net in 2015 and 2019.

Other winners of the night were:

National team of the year men - Morocco

National team of the year women – Nigeria

Young player of the year men - Lamine Camira – Senegal

Young player of the year women - Nesryne El Chad - Morocco

Inter Club player of the year men - Percy Tau - South Africa

Inter Club player of the year women - Fatima Tagnaout - Morocco

Club of the year - Al Ahly - Egypt

