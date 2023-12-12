Rwanda will hold presidential and parliamentary polls on July 15 next year, the election commission said Tuesday, with President Paul Kagame due to run for a fourth term in office.

"Throughout the country, the polling date for the president of the Republic and 53 deputies elected from a list proposed by political organisations or for independent candidates is Monday, 15 July 2024," the National Electoral Commission said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kagame, 66, has been the country's de facto leader since the end of the 1994 genocide. The law allows him to stay in power until 2034.

His only known challenger in the upcoming elections is opposition Green Party leader Frank Habineza, who announced in May his intention to run in 2024.

Campaign period

Candidates will be allowed to campaign from June 22 until July 12, the election commission said.

While Rwanda lays claim to being one of the most stable countries in Africa, rights groups accuse Kagame of stifling the opposition.

The Rwandan government in March decided to synchronise the dates for its parliamentary and presidential elections.

