AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda announces date for presidential election
President Paul Kagame is due to run for a fourth term in office in the elections scheduled for July 15 next year.
Rwanda announces date for presidential election
Paul Kagame has won previous elections  with a landslide.  / Photo: Reuters
December 12, 2023

Rwanda will hold presidential and parliamentary polls on July 15 next year, the election commission said Tuesday, with President Paul Kagame due to run for a fourth term in office.

"Throughout the country, the polling date for the president of the Republic and 53 deputies elected from a list proposed by political organisations or for independent candidates is Monday, 15 July 2024," the National Electoral Commission said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kagame, 66, has been the country's de facto leader since the end of the 1994 genocide. The law allows him to stay in power until 2034.

His only known challenger in the upcoming elections is opposition Green Party leader Frank Habineza, who announced in May his intention to run in 2024.

Campaign period

Candidates will be allowed to campaign from June 22 until July 12, the election commission said.

While Rwanda lays claim to being one of the most stable countries in Africa, rights groups accuse Kagame of stifling the opposition.

The Rwandan government in March decided to synchronise the dates for its parliamentary and presidential elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us