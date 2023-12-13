TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Jewish citizens on Hanukkah
As intolerance towards different beliefs and identities increases around the world, Türkiye attaches great importance to tolerance and rejects all kinds of discrimination, Erdogan says.
The president congratulated Jewish citizens, who are an "integral part of the society," and wished them well-being. Photo: Others / Others
December 13, 2023

Türkiye stands against all sorts of discrimination, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a statement as he marked Hanukkah, a Jewish festival that lasts eight days.

"The understanding of tolerance, which rejects all kinds of discrimination on the basis of language, belief and race, is one of the most valuable legacies left to us by our deep-rooted history and civilization," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan also emphasised that the freedom of all the citizens to practice their beliefs will continue to be under the guarantee of Türkiye.

The president congratulated Jewish citizens, who are an "integral part of the society," and wished them well-being.

