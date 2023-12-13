BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Somalia to get $4.5 bn in debt relief milestone
The country's debt relief process has involved nearly a decade of governmental efforts spanning three political administrations, says president.
A dealer counts bundles of Somalian currency at an open air currency exchange bureau within the Hamarweyne open air market in Mogadishu / Photo: Reuters
December 13, 2023

Somalia is set to receive debt relief of $4.5 billion from international creditors, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank announced Wednesday, as part of a debt forgiveness initiative overseen by both organizations.

"This debt relief will facilitate access to critical additional financial resources that will help Somalia strengthen its economy, reduce poverty, and promote job creation," the IMF said.

The green light comes as Somalia reached the "completion point" of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, the fund added in a statement.

Somalia's extern al debt has fallen from 64 percent of gross domestic product in 2018 to less than six percent of GDP by the end of 2023.

'Positive direction'

Debt service relief has been provided by the IMF, International Development Association, African Development Fund and other multilateral, bilateral and commercial creditors.

"For Somalia to move forward in the positive economic direction we all needed, we had to reform our laws, systems, policies, and practices," said Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

He added that the country's debt relief process has involved nearly a decade of governmental efforts spanning three political administrations.

The IMF noted that Somalia has implemented a poverty reduction strategy for at least a year, maintaining a "track record of sound macroeconomic management."

"Somalia has made significant strides in rebuilding its economy and institutions after a devastating civil war," said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia department.

"Maintaining sound macroeconomic policies and sustaining the reform momentum remain critical... to reap the full benefits of the debt relief," Azour said.

SOURCE:AFP
