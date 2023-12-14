The US intends to resume security and development cooperation with Niger as long as the military administration takes steps to restore democracy, an senior American diplomat said on Wednesday.

Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, briefed journalists in the Nigerien capital Niamey following a meeting with the military leaders who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

Phee said she had been “clear” with Niger's ruling military council -- known as the CNSP -- that “we want to be good partners with Niger again, and the CNSP must also be a good partner to the US.”

“In our discussions, I confirmed the intent of the United States to resume security and development cooperation in phases, reciprocally as the CNSP takes actions.”

Cooperation with Russia

The US’s plans were announced days after Niger and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the field of defence during a visit to Niamey by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-bek Yevkurov.

It also came against the backdrop of the recent cancellation by Niger's military of two security and defense partnerships with the European Union.

Analysts say the US and other Western powers are contending with the fact that Russia seems to be outmaneuvering them in the region, a move which has to be countered.

Russia has been deepening military ties with military juntas in West Africa, including Mali and Burkina Faso.

Military bases

Phee said she was convinced that “we will remain Niger's best partners.”

The US and other Western countries cut off aid to Niger following the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

While the junta in Niger ordered French troops to pull out, about 648 US military personnel remain in the country.

During previous governments in Niger, US troops trained Nigerien forces in counterterrorism. They also operated two military bases in the country.

ECOWAS engagement

Last weekend, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said they would ease sanctions imposed against Niger provided it laid out a plan for “a short transition” period to civilian rule.

Phee said she encouraged “the CNSP to respond positively to the ECOWAS offer for negotiation.”

“We agreed that it is important to reach a satisfactory resolution for the status of the former president as well as his family and the members of his government.”

Bazoum and his family have been held under house arrest since he was ousted.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.