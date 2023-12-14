TÜRKİYE
Only US stands between massacre and ceasefire in Gaza: Turkish FM Fidan
US should no longer block any UN ceasefire resolutions, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, adding that other Western countries are also complicit in Israel's attacks.
December 14, 2023

Türkiye’s foreign minister has blasted the US for blocking UN resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has seen an intense Israeli air and ground offensive since the flare-up of conflict on October 7.

"Only the US stands between massacre and ceasefire in Gaza," said Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

"It should no longer block any UN ceasefire resolutions," he added, referring to the widely criticised US vetoes of two UN Security Council ceasefire resolutions in October and earlier this month.

'West is complicit'

The top diplomat also criticised other Western countries for "being complicit" in Israel's attacks.

"The way Western countries, which brag about their morals, are complicit in the Gaza massacre points towards the collapse of the current global system," he said.

But Fidan added that the tide is turning and "humanity is coming back to its senses" on Gaza.

"We have seen many countries, which were previously abstaining or (voting) against (ceasefire resolutions), have now decided to stand by Palestine," he said.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and over 50,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

