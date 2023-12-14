TÜRKİYE
Turkish lake chemistry probed for insights into Martian geological history
Turkish and American scientists, contributing to NASA's Search for Life on Mars studies, investigate Lake Salda due to identified similarities with a crater lake on Mars.
After identifying the similarities of Lake Salda to the lake crater on Mars, scientists moved to the second phase of research. They took samples and are examining the geochemistry of Lake Salda's water and sediment to determine the climate and geological history of Mars. / Photo: AA / Others
December 14, 2023

Turkish and American scientists attempting to understand the geological history and changing climate of Mars are investigating the water and sediment chemistry of Lake Salda in the Yesilova district of Burdur in Türkiye.

Scientists contributing to NASA's Search for Life on Mars studies continue to work at Lake Salda.

The team, including Nurgul Balci, who works on astrobiochemistry at Istanbul Technical University, and astrobiologist Timothy Lyons from the University of California, visited the protected White Islands Region of the lake to conduct research.

After identifying the similarities of Lake Salda to the lake crater on Mars, scientists moved to the second phase of research. They took samples and are examining the geochemistry of Lake Salda's water and sediment to determine the climate and geological history of Mars.

Lyons, who leads a team of about 30 scientists that is funded by NASA, told Anadolu that he has been working on the Earth and its history for years.

He noted he uses the formation history of the Earth to discover life on planets, even beyond the solar system. He said a significant portion of the research fund he uses for his work on topics and discoveries related to exoplanets is provided by NASA.

Lyons warned that if significant changes, deviating from the natural conditions that make the lake what it is, are allowed on Lake Salda and its surroundings – it may start to lose its natural features.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the lake well for it to contribute more to the study of Mars, noting that the lake's natural conditions, including rocks, water chemistry, climate, and structure with life-dependent or non-life-dependent materials, make it truly special.

