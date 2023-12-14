TÜRKİYE
UNESCO demands probe into killing of Anadolu cameraman in Gaza
Condemning the killing of Montaser Al Sawaf, UNESCO chief asserts that protection of journalists as civilians is a requirement under international law.
The cameraman, his brother Mervan, and other family members were killed during Israeli air strikes in the Ed Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza. / Photo: AA / Others
December 14, 2023

UNESCO has demanded a "full and transparent investigation" to determine the circumstances behind the killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al Sawaf in Palestine's Gaza.

"I deplore the death of Montaser Al Sawaf. The protection of journalists as civilians is a requirement under international law, including UN Security Council Resolution 2222/2015 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement on Thursday.

"I call for a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," Azoulay added.

Al Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting from Gaza, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on December 1 following a weeklong humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The cameraman, his brother Mervan, and other family members were killed during Israeli air strikes in the Ed Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza.

After being seriously injured in the bombing, Al Sawaf had to wait for an ambulance for about 30 minutes. He was eventually transported to the Al Ahli Arab Hospital by a private vehicle, but there was no medical team present and he died.

Al Sawaf was laid to rest alongside his brother and other relatives in the city's al Batsh cemetery.

SOURCE:AA
