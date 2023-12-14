TÜRKİYE
US holds historic responsibility to ensure permanent ceasefire: Erdogan
Washington's withdrawal of its unconditional support for Israel would ensure a quick ceasefire, Turkish President Erdogan says, stressing that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped immediately.
Warning of the severe negative consequences that Israel's intensifying and prolonged attacks would have in the region and around the globe, Erdogan reiterated calls for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. / Photo: AA / Others
December 14, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to secure an end to Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, saying the US holds a historical responsibility to ensure a permanent ceasefire.

Erdogan's remarks came on a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday, during which the Turkish president stressed that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible, Türkiye's directorate of communications said on X.

Prior to the call, Erdogan had reiterated that "Gaza is the land of the Palestinian people," and that the US "needs to accept this."

"If Biden holds the premise that 'Gaza is the land of the occupying settlers or Israel, not the Palestinian people', then it is not possible for us to agree," he added.

During the phone call, Erdogan stated that the US' withdrawal of its unconditional support for Israel would ensure a quick ceasefire, and that both the world and the US public opinion have voiced this demand with increasing fervour in recent days.

He emphasised that it is the historic responsibility of the US to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible.

Solution based on 1967 borders

Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza since October 7 have left at least 18,787 Palestinians dead and wounded more than 50,897 others, while thousands are feared dead under the debris of bombed buildings.

Warning of the severe negative consequences that Israel's intensifying and prolonged attacks would have in the region and around the globe, the Turkish president once again backed the establishment of the guarantor mechanism suggested by Ankara.

The only reasonable and permanent solution to the conflict would be a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

Alongside Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, the presidents also discussed Türkiye-US bilateral relations, Sweden's NATO membership process, and global and regional issues.

The F16 issue was also discussed during the meeting between Erdogan and Biden.

