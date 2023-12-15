WORLD
Protecting values
There is a strong wave of condemnation of LGBTQ in East Africa and across the continent despite campaigns mainly by the Western world trying to push through the LGBTQ agenda in recent years. Governments, community leaders, and individuals in many countries in Africa are poised to defend and protect African values and cultures against the pervasion of LGBTQ. The views and beliefs against LGBTQ across the continent are strong aiming to protect the young generation in particular.
December 15, 2023
