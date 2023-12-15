SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Mourinho fined $22,000, escapes ban
Roma was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros ($22,000), with the money from both the club and Mourinho going toward medical research.
Mourinho fined $22,000, escapes ban
The $22,000 fine for Mourinho's labeling of a referee 'unstable'. Photo: AP / AP
December 15, 2023

Roma coach Mourinho escaped a touchline ban after cooperating with the Italian soccer federation’s disciplinary prosecutor and was instead only fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) on Friday for labeling a referee unstable.

Before a recent match with Sassuolo, Mourinho questioned the abilities of referee Matteo Marcenaro.

“We had him three times as a fourth official and I don’t think he has the emotional stability for games of this level,” Mourinho said.

During the same news conference, Mourinho attacked Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, saying the player “exaggerates fouls to draw yellow cards.”

Mourinho later said his Italian wasn’t proficient enough to explain certain concepts.

Roma was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros ($22,000), with the money from bot h the club and Mourinho going toward medical research.

Mourinho was suspended for two matches at the start of this campaign for comments about a referee at the end of last season.

He was also banned for four matches by UEFA in June for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us