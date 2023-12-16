SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Man City held to 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace after late penalty
The draw kept City in fourth place in the table on 34 points while Palace are 15th with 17 points.
Man City held to 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace after late penalty
Crystal Palace's Michael Olise scores their second goal from the penalty spot / Photo: Reuters
December 16, 2023

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The draw kept City, who were without their league-leading scorer Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, in fourth place in the table on 34 points. Palace are 15th with 17 points, eight above the drop zone.

With the visitors trailing 2-0, Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one goal back for them when he scored from close range in the 76th minute.

Palace were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute, to boos from the Etihad crowd, after Mateta was taken down by Phil Foden. Olise slotted the ball past City keeper Ederson for the unexpected draw.

City's Jack Grealish scored for the third consecutive Premier League match for the first time in his career in the 24th minute, collecting the ball from Foden and putting it to the left of keeper Dean Henderson. A lengthy VAR review ruled it narrowly onside.

City doubled their lead in the 54th minute when the ball was bundled through to Rico Lewis who thumped it into the bottom left corner.

SOURCE:Reuters
