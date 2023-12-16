Türkiye expects "positive and solid steps" from the US for its purchase and modernisation of F-16 warplanes, Türkiye's national defence minister has said.

"Technical meetings with the US have been completed. We expect the process to start with positive and concrete steps as soon as possible," Yasar Guler told journalists at a year-end evaluation meeting on Saturday in the capital Ankara.

In a protracted process, Türkiye has sought to buy several of the latest-generation F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits for the F-16s it already has from the US.

The Turkish president has suggested the US take steps on the F-16s as Türkiye takes steps on Sweden's NATO accession bid, perhaps before the end of the year.

Guler added that since January 1, a total of 2,084 terrorists, including those in northern Syria and Iraq near the Turkish border, have been neutralised.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

He added that since the start of the year, nearly 200,000 people have been prevented from illegally crossing Turkish borders, while over 13,000 irregular immigrants and 590 terrorists have been caught.