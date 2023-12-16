"The days are near when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem carried out by the oppressive Israeli government," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Knowledge Dissemination Award ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, President Erdogan highlighted critical aspects of Türkiye's progress, emphasising the nation's strength across various fields.

He noted a rise in self-confidence among Türkiye's allies as the country strengthened politically, economically, and militarily, both in the Turkic and Islamic worlds. He touched upon the recent liberation of Karabakh, emphasising its contribution to this positive climate.

Moral concerns on younger generations

President Erdogan also voiced serious concerns regarding the moral implications of the widespread use of foreign social media platforms in his speech.

Addressing the need to shield children from the negative impact of rapidly spreading communication channels alongside technology, he mentioned the importance of protecting the younger generation from insidious and destructive influences.

"We should raise our kids in a way aligned with our civilisational values, norms, and principles; otherwise, we risk facing challenges similar to those experienced by Western societies, where generations confront existential threats," he stated.

Warning against the impact of marginal structures driven by imperialist and Zionist objectives on the society, he called for a collaborative effort from the state, scientists, and civil society organisations, highlighting the role of entities such as the Science Dissemination Foundation.

President Erdogan also expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf.

Extending sympathies to the people of Kuwait and the royal family during this difficult time, he said, "I also pray for success for my brother Sheikh Meshal, the new Emir of Kuwait."