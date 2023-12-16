AFRICA
Chad expels four Sudanese diplomats
The government of Chad has given the diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.
Mahamat Deby became the leader of Chad after the death of his father in 2021. Photo: AFP / AFP
December 16, 2023

The government of Chad has declared four Sudanese diplomats persona non grata and ordered them to leave within 72 hours following what it called "grave statements" by Sudanese officials accusing it of interfering in the conflict in Sudan.

The diplomats are the first counsellor of the embassy, the defence attache and two consuls, the government said on Saturday night.

The decision came after "grave statements that lack any basis," made by top Sudanese officer, General Ya ssir al-Atta, and repeated by Sudan's foreign minister on local television, the statement, signed by Chad's government spokesman, said.

"The recurrence of such statements by Sudanese authorities with regards to Chad and its government is simply not acceptable, hostile, and masks a hidden agenda," the statement said.

There have been no comments yet from Sudan which is one of Chad's neighbours.

Sudan has been ravaged by deadly war between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April killing thousands of people and displacing millions of others. International efforts to put an end to the violence have so far failed.

