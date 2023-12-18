AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Guinea blast death toll rises to 13, at least 178 injured
A huge fire and billowing black smoke were seen from miles away as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks left the depot.
Guinea blast death toll rises to 13, at least 178 injured
A huge explosion at depot in Guinea's capital Conakry left at least 13 people dead on December 18, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2023

Thirteen people have been killed and 178 others injured in a powerful explosion and fire at the main fuel depot in Guinea's capital Conakry early on Monday.

"The provisional midday assessment is that 13 bodies have been brought to health facilities and 178 injured of Guinean and foreign nationalities", the government said in a statement.

The explosion at the West African nation's main oil terminal rocked the Kaloum administrative district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes and forcing hundreds to flee, according to a witness who spoke to Reuters.

A huge fire and billowing black smoke were seen from miles away as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks left the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.

Guinea is not an oil producer, and has no oil refining capacity. It imports refined products, which are mostly stored in the Kaloum terminal and distributed via trucks across the country. The extent of the damage to the terminal is unclear for now.

Direct impact

The country has a small oil depot at the port in Kamsar, north of Conakry, which is mostly used by mining firms.

Later on Monday, a thick column of smoke and some flames were still visible after firefighters brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was unknown, the government said in a statement, adding that an investigation will be launched to establish who might be responsible.

"The government expresses its deep concern about this event, the scale and consequences of which could have a direct impact on the population," the statement said.

It urged people to stay at home and said schools would be closed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us