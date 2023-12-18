TÜRKİYE
Hungarian premier praises Türkiye's mediator role in Russia-Ukraine war
In a joint news conference, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hails Türkiye as a key security partner, emphasising the nation's mediator role in the Russia-Ukraine war through Black Sea Grain Deal.
The remarks came after the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held at the Carmelite Monastery. / Photo: AA Archive
December 18, 2023

Türkiye is the only country that has achieved results in efforts concerning the Russia-Ukraine war through the grain deal it helped broker last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

"We have advanced the Türkiye-Hungary relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership. I don't know if there is anything beyond this in diplomatic terms. I believe this is the strongest in terms of friendship and brotherhood," Orban said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Monday.

The remarks came after the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held at the Carmelite Monastery.

Orban also emphasised that without Türkiye, Hungary had no security.

Emphasising the significance of bilateral relations, Orban said Erdogan presented a monumental project for the next century.

"The coming century will be yours (Türkiye's). We believe in this and made agreements," he said.

During the visit by Türkiye's delegation led by Erdogan, the two countries signed a 17-article cooperation agreement to raise relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership.

