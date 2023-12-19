Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Hungary following the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Turkish President Erdogan has indicated on Tuesday that the departure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the horizon amid the continuing Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

The Turkish premier, who is committed to pursuing justice through legal channels, aiming to hold all those implicated in the genocide accountable for war crimes, emphasised that Netanyahu's departure alone will not exempt him from accountability.

Erdogan reiterated that legal consequences await not only Netanyahu but everyone involved in the atrocities committed in the Palestinian enclave.

President Erdogan visited Hungary for a diplomatic meeting on Monday, which was subsequently marked by signing a 17-article cooperation agreement between the two countries, aiming to elevate their relations to an enhanced strategic partnership.

Besides bilateral relations between the two countries, Türkiye-European Union relations and the developments in Ukraine and Gaza were on the agenda during his visit, Erdogan said.

Sweden's accession to NATO

Erdogan stated that his meeting with US President Joe Biden discussed Sweden's NATO membership process and Türkiye's F-16 purchases.

Positive developments expected from the US on the F-16 issue will accelerate the Turkish parliament's "positive stance on Sweden's NATO membership," he said.

Türkiye also expects Sweden to keep its promises to be fulfilled, he added.

Grain Corridor

Regarding the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Erdogan said it needs to be ensured that the African countries in need benefit from it.

Pointing out an upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Putin, Erdogan stated they will say, "Let's do whatever it takes to operate the corridor," very soon, expressing his hope to resume the initiative.

Türkiye-EU relations

Erdogan commented on Türkiye-EU relations, saying the European Union needs to "assess Türkiye's position well" from now on.

Reiterating that it is wrong to keep Türkiye, which is more ready to join the EU than many member states, waiting at the door for years due to political obstacles, he said, "Türkiye's strategic and economic potential should have already secured its full EU membership."

"We have been delayed for years with various excuses. Türkiye's importance and influence as a country have once again become apparent in the processes we have experienced in recent years," Erdogan said.

He called on the union to "abandon the mistake" of delaying Türkiye's membership with various excuses.

"Perhaps, during Hungary's presidency, this issue may be put on the table in a different way, and a new step may be taken accordingly," he added.