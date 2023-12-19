AFRICA
DRC to close its borders on Wednesday for elections
The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced that it will close its borders on December 20, 2023 for elections.
At least 40 million people in DRC registered as voters ahead of the December 20, 2023 General Election. / Photo: AFP
December 19, 2023

By Kudra Maliro

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has said that it will close its borders on Wednesday for the December 20, 2023 General Election.

The country's Director General of Migration Roland Kashwantale said on Tuesday that "domestic flights have been suspended, with exception of international flights at the international airports."

Kashwantale said that the directorate of immigration acted on "instructions of the government."

Air, land and sea borders will be closed from midnight to 11:59pm local time (10:59 GMT) on Wednesday, the directorate of immigration said in a statement.

Crowded presidential race

DRC will hold its presidential, legislative, provincial and municipal elections on December 20.

At least 20 presidential candidates will seek election. They include the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, opposition candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi, medical doctor Denis Mukwege, and Marie-Josee Ifoku, the only female contestant.

Tens of thousands of aspirants will run for National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and Municipal Council elections.

More than 40 million people in DRC registered as voters ahead of the December 20 polls.

Troubled regions

Voters in Rutshuru and Masisi in the country's east and Kwamouth in the country's west, however, will not take part in the election due to insecurity, the government said.

DRC's electoral commission chairperson Denis Kadima Kazadi has said that the voters' register is "reliable" and "not corrupt."

