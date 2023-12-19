AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council adopts resolution on DRC pullout
The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution for the withdrawal of its peacekeeping troops from DRC by December 20, 2024.
The UN Security Council voted on its peacekeeping mission in DRC after President Felix Tshisekedi demanded its withdrawal from the country. / Photo: Reuters
December 19, 2023

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution initiating phased-down operations of its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Tuesday vote came one day before more than 40 million people go to the ballot box in DRC's General Election in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a second five-year term.

The mission will remain in place until December 20, 2024.

Tshisekedi asked his government in September to fast-track the withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission to ensure it begins at the end of the year.

MONUSCO's mandate

MONUSCO, or the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, took over from an earlier peacekeeping operation in 2010.

The mission was authorised to use all means to carry out its mandate relating, among other things, to the protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders under imminent threat of physical violence and to support the government in its stabilisation and peace consolidation efforts, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
